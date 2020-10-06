The Chart for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) went up by 0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s stock price has collected 1.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces 2020 Third-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Is It Worth Investing in Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE :BRO) Right Now?

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE:BRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRO is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Brown & Brown Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.56, which is $0.83 above the current price. BRO currently public float of 234.54M and currently shorts hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRO was 978.09K shares.

BRO’s Market Performance

BRO stocks went up by 1.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.33% and a quarterly performance of 12.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 25.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Brown & Brown Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.26% for BRO stocks with a simple moving average of 9.52% for the last 200 days.

BRO Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.98%, as shares surge +1.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO rose by +1.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.74. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw 15.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from LLOYD ROBERT W, who sale 21,828 shares at the price of $44.50 back on Jul 30. After this action, LLOYD ROBERT W now owns 20,156 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $971,309 using the latest closing price.

Walker Chris L, the EVP and Pres. Programs Segment of Brown & Brown Inc., sale 4,469 shares at $48.46 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that Walker Chris L is holding 35,443 shares at $216,578 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.74 for the present operating margin

+94.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brown & Brown Inc. stands at +16.12. The total capital return value is set at 15.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.14. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO), the company’s capital structure generated 52.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.53. Total debt to assets is 22.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.60.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 460.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.68. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.33.