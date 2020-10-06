Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)

Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) went up by 10.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s stock price has collected 0.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Epizyme to Participate in Morgan Stanley 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ :EPZM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EPZM is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Epizyme Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.38. EPZM currently public float of 82.77M and currently shorts hold a 11.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPZM was 928.34K shares.

EPZM’s Market Performance

EPZM stocks went up by 0.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.56% and a quarterly performance of -24.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Epizyme Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.20% for EPZM stocks with a simple moving average of -30.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPZM

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPZM reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for EPZM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 04th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to EPZM, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

EPZM Trading at -4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPZM rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.31. In addition, Epizyme Inc. saw -50.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPZM starting from Beaulieu Joseph, who sale 543 shares at the price of $12.88 back on Sep 02. After this action, Beaulieu Joseph now owns 5,958 shares of Epizyme Inc., valued at $6,994 using the latest closing price.

MOTT DAVID M, the Director of Epizyme Inc., purchase 62,019 shares at $16.03 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that MOTT DAVID M is holding 82,601 shares at $994,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-744.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Epizyme Inc. stands at -715.53. The total capital return value is set at -56.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.99. Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -49.30 for asset returns.

Based on Epizyme Inc. (EPZM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.96. Total debt to assets is 13.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 80.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.61.