Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Just Got Our Attention

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) went up by 2.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.30. The company’s stock price has collected 21.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Renewable Energy Group Hires Bob Kenyon as Vice President, Sales & Marketing Following the Announcement of Gary Haer’s Retirement

Is It Worth Investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ :REGI) Right Now?

Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for REGI is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Renewable Energy Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.43, which is $0.35 above the current price. REGI currently public float of 38.06M and currently shorts hold a 7.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REGI was 796.25K shares.

REGI’s Market Performance

REGI stocks went up by 21.89% for the week, with a monthly jump of 50.81% and a quarterly performance of 142.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 278.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for Renewable Energy Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 23.15% for REGI stocks with a simple moving average of 98.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REGI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for REGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REGI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $70 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REGI reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for REGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to REGI, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 10th of the current year.

REGI Trading at 45.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +45.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGI rose by +21.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +127.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.24. In addition, Renewable Energy Group Inc. saw 111.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGI starting from Haer Gary, who sale 6,968 shares at the price of $31.99 back on Jun 09. After this action, Haer Gary now owns 35,126 shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc., valued at $222,906 using the latest closing price.

Stroburg Jeffrey, the Director of Renewable Energy Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $29.14 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Stroburg Jeffrey is holding 218,092 shares at $728,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+21.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renewable Energy Group Inc. stands at +14.43. The total capital return value is set at 37.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 38.33. Equity return is now at value 53.60, with 35.70 for asset returns.

Based on Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI), the company’s capital structure generated 20.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.66. Total debt to assets is 12.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 10.36M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.