Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.51. The company’s stock price has collected 7.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Pinnacle West Sets Date for 2020 Third-Quarter Financial Results, Webcast/Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE :PNW) Right Now?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PNW is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $85.92, which is $5.28 above the current price. PNW currently public float of 112.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PNW was 892.16K shares.

PNW’s Market Performance

PNW stocks went up by 7.78% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.14% and a quarterly performance of 4.79%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.53% for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.50% for PNW stocks with a simple moving average of -1.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PNW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PNW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PNW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 18th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PNW reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for PNW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 15th, 2020.

PNW Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PNW rose by +7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.10. In addition, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation saw -11.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PNW starting from NORDSTROM BRUCE J, who sale 4,742 shares at the price of $98.79 back on Mar 05. After this action, NORDSTROM BRUCE J now owns 29,510 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, valued at $468,462 using the latest closing price.

FROETSCHER DANIEL T, the President & COO, APS of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $98.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that FROETSCHER DANIEL T is holding 11,127 shares at $245,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.85 for the present operating margin

+28.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stands at +15.51. The total capital return value is set at 6.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.34. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), the company’s capital structure generated 107.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.70. Total debt to assets is 31.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 436.42M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.