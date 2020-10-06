Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Terex Corporation (TEX)

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) went up by 11.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.28. The company’s stock price has collected 26.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 15 hours ago that Equipment Maker Terex Is a Cheap Bet on an Economic Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corporation (NYSE :TEX) Right Now?

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 40.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEX is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Terex Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.59, which is -$3.54 below the current price. TEX currently public float of 66.40M and currently shorts hold a 4.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEX was 668.19K shares.

TEX’s Market Performance

TEX stocks went up by 26.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.11% and a quarterly performance of 34.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Terex Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.54% for TEX stocks with a simple moving average of 21.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with Vertical Research repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to Vertical Research is $30 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEX reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for TEX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

TEX Trading at 21.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.47%, as shares surge +18.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +26.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.97. In addition, Terex Corporation saw -19.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from CHOLMONDELEY PAULA H, who purchase 2,853 shares at the price of $19.47 back on Sep 30. After this action, CHOLMONDELEY PAULA H now owns 51,635 shares of Terex Corporation, valued at $55,548 using the latest closing price.

CHOLMONDELEY PAULA H, the Director of Terex Corporation, sale 2,853 shares at $19.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that CHOLMONDELEY PAULA H is holding 48,782 shares at $55,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.92 for the present operating margin

+20.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corporation stands at +4.82. The total capital return value is set at 15.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.80. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corporation (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 140.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.35. Total debt to assets is 40.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 20.80M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.