Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) went up by 5.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.72. The company’s stock price has collected 7.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Sensata Technologies Raises Third Quarter 2020 Financial Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE :ST) Right Now?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 90.20 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ST is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Sensata Technologies Holding plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.81, which is $0.82 above the current price. ST currently public float of 156.23M and currently shorts hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ST was 1.12M shares.

ST’s Market Performance

ST stocks went up by 7.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.05% and a quarterly performance of 27.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.00% for Sensata Technologies Holding plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.58% for ST stocks with a simple moving average of 13.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ST in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on October 05th of the current year 2020.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ST reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for ST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ST, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

ST Trading at 10.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST rose by +7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.84. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding plc saw -14.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from WROE THOMAS JR, who sale 3,431 shares at the price of $41.11 back on Aug 10. After this action, WROE THOMAS JR now owns 4,078 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, valued at $141,048 using the latest closing price.

COTE JEFFREY J, the President and CEO of Sensata Technologies Holding plc, purchase 15,000 shares at $34.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that COTE JEFFREY J is holding 142,919 shares at $522,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.13 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensata Technologies Holding plc stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 9.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.82. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST), the company’s capital structure generated 128.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.28. Total debt to assets is 48.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 105.22M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.