Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

by Denise Gardner

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) went up by 1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1733.18. The company’s stock price has collected 1.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that Tesla Stock Continues to Polarize Wall Street

Is It Worth Investing in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ :GOOG) Right Now?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 34 analysts out of 42 who provided ratings for Alphabet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1781.19, which is $221.06 above the current price. GOOG currently public float of 610.25M and currently shorts hold a 0.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOOG was 1.76M shares.

GOOG’s Market Performance

GOOG stocks went up by 1.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.49% and a quarterly performance of 0.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.83% for Alphabet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.29% for GOOG stocks with a simple moving average of 5.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOG stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for GOOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOOG in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $1725 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOOG reach a price target of $1975, previously predicting the price at $1700. The rating they have provided for GOOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 28th, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Buy” to GOOG, setting the target price at $1575 in the report published on April 29th of the current year.

GOOG Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares sank -6.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOG rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1,485.11. In addition, Alphabet Inc. saw 11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOG starting from HENNESSY JOHN L, who sale 60 shares at the price of $1473.43 back on Oct 05. After this action, HENNESSY JOHN L now owns 3,424 shares of Alphabet Inc., valued at $88,406 using the latest closing price.

MATHER ANN, the Director of Alphabet Inc., sale 22 shares at $1484.27 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that MATHER ANN is holding 1,134 shares at $32,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +21.98 for the present operating margin
  • +55.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphabet Inc. stands at +21.28. The total capital return value is set at 17.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.26.

Based on Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the company’s capital structure generated 7.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.34. Total debt to assets is 5.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.62B with total debt to EBITDA at 0.10. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.

