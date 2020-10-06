Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Match Group Inc.?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) went up by 2.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.97. The company’s stock price has collected 7.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Dotdash Acquires Simply Recipes and Serious Eats

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ :IAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for IAC is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Match Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $155.05, which is $28.41 above the current price. IAC currently public float of 77.95M and currently shorts hold a 2.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IAC was 1.25M shares.

IAC’s Market Performance

IAC stocks went up by 7.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.44% and a quarterly performance of 0.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Match Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.15% for IAC stocks with a simple moving average of 46.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for IAC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IAC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $145 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAC reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for IAC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to IAC, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

IAC Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAC rose by +7.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.46. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 78.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAC starting from EISNER MICHAEL D, who purchase 40,555 shares at the price of $122.85 back on Aug 12. After this action, EISNER MICHAEL D now owns 40,555 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $4,982,206 using the latest closing price.

Schwerdtman Michael H, the SVP and Controller (CAO) of Match Group Inc., sale 3,097 shares at $121.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Schwerdtman Michael H is holding 2,281 shares at $377,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAC

Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -2.70 for asset returns.