Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for HMS Holdings Corp.?

by Denise Gardner

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) went up by 12.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.96. The company’s stock price has collected 15.76% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that HMS to Present at the Baird 2020 Global Healthcare Conference on September 9th

Is It Worth Investing in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :HMSY) Right Now?

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.75 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HMSY is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for HMS Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.67, which is $7.28 above the current price. HMSY currently public float of 87.05M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HMSY was 546.70K shares.

HMSY’s Market Performance

HMSY stocks went up by 15.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.53% and a quarterly performance of -15.62%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.59% for HMS Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.76% for HMSY stocks with a simple moving average of -2.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMSY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HMSY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HMSY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $34 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HMSY reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for HMSY stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on April 21st, 2020.

HMSY Trading at -2.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMSY rose by +15.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.99. In addition, HMS Holdings Corp. saw -7.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HMSY starting from Aunan Greg D, who sale 32,459 shares at the price of $26.63 back on May 15. After this action, Aunan Greg D now owns 43,518 shares of HMS Holdings Corp., valued at $864,383 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HMSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +16.78 for the present operating margin
  • +30.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for HMS Holdings Corp. stands at +13.92. The total capital return value is set at 10.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.45. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 4.70 for asset returns.

Based on HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY), the company’s capital structure generated 30.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.50. Total debt to assets is 20.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 19.17M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.92.

Quick Links