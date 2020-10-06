Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation?

by Daisy Galbraith

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) went up by 7.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company’s stock price has collected 7.59% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at Chardan’s 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ :ABUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABUS is at 3.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00, which is $1.91 above the current price. ABUS currently public float of 60.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABUS was 9.14M shares.

ABUS’s Market Performance

ABUS stocks went up by 7.59% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.35% and a quarterly performance of 75.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 219.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.92% for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.87% for ABUS stocks with a simple moving average of 31.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $8 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

ABUS Trading at 0.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +33.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS rose by +7.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw 17.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABUS starting from McElhaugh Michael J., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Jul 23. After this action, McElhaugh Michael J. now owns 1,367,457 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, valued at $100,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1186.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at -2557.36. The total capital return value is set at -48.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.22. Equity return is now at value 225.70, with -138.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.99.

Previous articleOraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer
Next articleCan Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) Remain Competitive?

Related Articles

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Denise Gardner - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s stock price...
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.86. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Wall Street Pummels ROL After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.16. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Denise Gardner - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.86. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels ROL After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.16. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Fox Corporation (FOXA)?

Nicola Day - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Express Company (AXP), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Fox Corporation (FOXA)?

Nicola Day - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.51. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade LBRDK Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.84. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.95. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

Nicola Day - 0
Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Denise Gardner - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Express Company (AXP), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.12. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went up by 2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.35. Press...
Read more

Quick Links