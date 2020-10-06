Is The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX) a Keeper?

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) went up by 5.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.30. The company’s stock price has collected 11.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/06/20 that Railcar Makers Cut Costs as Pandemic Adds to Industry Woes

Is It Worth Investing in The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE :GBX) Right Now?

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (NYSE:GBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.38 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GBX is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.60, which is -$6.81 below the current price. GBX currently public float of 32.02M and currently shorts hold a 14.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GBX was 512.89K shares.

GBX’s Market Performance

GBX stocks went up by 11.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.48% and a quarterly performance of 51.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.95%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.81% for The Greenbrier Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.16% for GBX stocks with a simple moving average of 38.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GBX

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to GBX, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on June 09th of the current year.

GBX Trading at 18.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +16.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBX rose by +11.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.01. In addition, The Greenbrier Companies Inc. saw 2.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GBX starting from Comstock Brian J, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $29.30 back on Aug 11. After this action, Comstock Brian J now owns 21,025 shares of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., valued at $292,957 using the latest closing price.

MCDOUGALL DUANE CHARLES, the Director of The Greenbrier Companies Inc., sale 10,116 shares at $26.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that MCDOUGALL DUANE CHARLES is holding 35,372 shares at $268,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.03 for the present operating margin

+12.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Greenbrier Companies Inc. stands at +2.34. The total capital return value is set at 7.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on The Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), the company’s capital structure generated 66.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.97. Total debt to assets is 28.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 82.59M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.62. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.