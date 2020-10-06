Is Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) a Keeper?

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) went up by 1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.29. The company’s stock price has collected 4.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. to Host Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call at 8:30 AM EDT on October 23, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ :BLMN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is at 1.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.50, which is -$1.4 below the current price. BLMN currently public float of 80.06M and currently shorts hold a 16.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLMN was 2.84M shares.

BLMN’s Market Performance

BLMN stocks went up by 4.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.61% and a quarterly performance of 61.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.44% for Bloomin’ Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.97% for BLMN stocks with a simple moving average of 17.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $18 based on the research report published on September 01st of the current year 2020.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BLMN, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 27th of the current year.

BLMN Trading at 17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN rose by +4.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.75. In addition, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. saw -25.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from Deno David J., who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Jul 01. After this action, Deno David J. now owns 114,554 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., valued at $120,000 using the latest closing price.

Scarlett Gregg, the EVP & COO of Casual Dining of Bloomin’ Brands Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $9.54 during a trade that took place back on May 13, which means that Scarlett Gregg is holding 85,929 shares at $143,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.80 for the present operating margin

+11.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stands at +3.15. The total capital return value is set at 10.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.28. Equity return is now at value -87.10, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,467.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.62. Total debt to assets is 69.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,351.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 86.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.96M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.33.