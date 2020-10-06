Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) went up by 10.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.29. The company’s stock price has collected 21.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Garage Gurus(R) Offers Updated E-Learning Platform for Technician Training

Is It Worth Investing in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE :TEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TEN is at 2.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Tenneco Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.50, which is -$1.33 below the current price. TEN currently public float of 59.21M and currently shorts hold a 9.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TEN was 1.04M shares.

TEN’s Market Performance

TEN stocks went up by 21.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.14% and a quarterly performance of 16.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.14% for Tenneco Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.71% for TEN stocks with a simple moving average of 8.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on April 02nd of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEN reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for TEN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 30th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to TEN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 14th of the previous year.

TEN Trading at 2.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEN rose by +21.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.50. In addition, Tenneco Inc. saw -36.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEN starting from Usitalo Scott, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $7.92 back on Aug 07. After this action, Usitalo Scott now owns 21,351 shares of Tenneco Inc., valued at $39,600 using the latest closing price.

FREYMAN THOMAS C, the Director of Tenneco Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $7.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that FREYMAN THOMAS C is holding 67,932 shares at $231,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.38 for the present operating margin

+11.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenneco Inc. stands at -1.91. The total capital return value is set at 7.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.74. Equity return is now at value -162.50, with -11.20 for asset returns.

Based on Tenneco Inc. (TEN), the company’s capital structure generated 413.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.51. Total debt to assets is 44.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 393.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -111.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.40. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.