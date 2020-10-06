Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX)

Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) went up by 7.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.66. The company’s stock price has collected 3.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Emerald Holding’s Board of Directors Authorizes $20 Million Share Repurchase Program

Is It Worth Investing in Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE :EEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EEX is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Emerald Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.10, which is $0.6 above the current price. EEX currently public float of 24.43M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EEX was 188.13K shares.

EEX’s Market Performance

EEX stocks went up by 3.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.11% and a quarterly performance of -9.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -75.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.60% for Emerald Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.31% for EEX stocks with a simple moving average of -44.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEX

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EEX reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for EEX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 19th, 2020.

EEX Trading at -3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.47%, as shares sank -6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEX rose by +24.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.30. In addition, Emerald Holding Inc. saw -78.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.10 for the present operating margin

+52.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerald Holding Inc. stands at -13.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.15. Equity return is now at value -148.00, with -52.80 for asset returns.

Based on Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX), the company’s capital structure generated 86.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.44. Total debt to assets is 37.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -15.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.