Search
Home Business
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

by Melissa Arnold

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.83. The company’s stock price has collected 7.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/20 that What the Election Means for Industrial Stocks. Hint: Rotation

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE :PWR) Right Now?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE:PWR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PWR is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Quanta Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $57.57, which is $0.67 above the current price. PWR currently public float of 137.80M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PWR was 1.16M shares.

PWR’s Market Performance

PWR stocks went up by 7.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.49% and a quarterly performance of 47.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Quanta Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.37% for PWR stocks with a simple moving average of 42.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for PWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PWR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $62 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PWR reach a price target of $44. The rating they have provided for PWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to PWR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

PWR Trading at 15.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.92% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +9.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWR rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.27. In addition, Quanta Services Inc. saw 39.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWR starting from Conaway John Michal, who purchase 10 shares at the price of $40.53 back on Jul 20. After this action, Conaway John Michal now owns 23,512 shares of Quanta Services Inc., valued at $405 using the latest closing price.

Upperman Dorothy, the VP Tax of Quanta Services Inc., sale 5,617 shares at $42.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Upperman Dorothy is holding 12,041 shares at $235,914 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.81 for the present operating margin
  • +12.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quanta Services Inc. stands at +3.32. The total capital return value is set at 11.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.90. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), the company’s capital structure generated 40.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.02. Total debt to assets is 19.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 181.94M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Ciena Corporation (CIEN)
Next articleService Corporation International (SCI) Just Got Our Attention

Related Articles

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Denise Gardner - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s stock price...
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.86. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Wall Street Pummels ROL After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.16. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Denise Gardner - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.86. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels ROL After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.16. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Fox Corporation (FOXA)?

Nicola Day - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Express Company (AXP), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Fox Corporation (FOXA)?

Nicola Day - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.51. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade LBRDK Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.84. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.95. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

Nicola Day - 0
Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Denise Gardner - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Express Company (AXP), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.12. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went up by 2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.35. Press...
Read more

Quick Links