Search
Home Business
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

by Ethane Eddington

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) went up by 1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $310.73. The company’s stock price has collected 2.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Air Products Launches Improved Website, Reflecting Continued Focus on Providing Excellent Service to Customers

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE :APD) Right Now?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APD is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $315.00, which is $2.07 above the current price. APD currently public float of 220.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APD was 1.07M shares.

APD’s Market Performance

APD stocks went up by 2.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.06% and a quarterly performance of 13.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.35% for Air Products and Chemicals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.37% for APD stocks with a simple moving average of 21.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to APD, setting the target price at $225 in the report published on June 16th of the current year.

APD Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD rose by +2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $296.37. In addition, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. saw 27.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from MONSER EDWARD L, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $237.60 back on Jan 29. After this action, MONSER EDWARD L now owns 200 shares of Air Products and Chemicals Inc., valued at $47,519 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +23.78 for the present operating margin
  • +33.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stands at +19.73. The total capital return value is set at 14.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.36. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.13. Total debt to assets is 17.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 814.10M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NFIN)
Next articleKeysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS) Just Got Our Attention

Related Articles

Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SCPL Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 10.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.23. The company’s stock price...
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) went up by 10.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.29. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) went up by 10.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SCPL Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 10.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.23. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) went up by 10.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.29. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) went up by 10.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) went up by 10.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 11.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) went up by 10.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) went up by 11.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Polar Power Inc. (POLA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) went up by 12.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) went up by 17.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.47. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

L Brands Inc. (LB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.46. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) went up by 10.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.29. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Terex Corporation (TEX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) went up by 11.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.28. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can NantKwest Inc. (NK) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) went up by 12.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) went up by 15.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.09. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) went up by 40.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.59. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SCPL Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went up by 10.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.23. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 11.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) went up by 11.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) went up by 14.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.28. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) went up by 26.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.42. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links