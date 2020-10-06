Search
Here’s Our Rant About Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE)

by Nicola Day

Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) went up by 9.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.22. The company’s stock price has collected 3.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Fate Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Cell Therapy Virtual Summit

Is It Worth Investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :FATE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FATE is at 1.81. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Fate Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.50, which is -$2.39 below the current price. FATE currently public float of 73.15M and currently shorts hold a 17.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FATE was 802.23K shares.

FATE’s Market Performance

FATE stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.33% and a quarterly performance of 11.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 176.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.18% for Fate Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 14.90% for FATE stocks with a simple moving average of 41.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FATE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FATE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for FATE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FATE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $42 based on the research report published on May 13th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FATE reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for FATE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 04th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to FATE, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

FATE Trading at 19.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FATE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +34.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FATE rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.00. In addition, Fate Therapeutics Inc. saw 114.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FATE starting from TAHL CINDY, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $40.74 back on Oct 01. After this action, TAHL CINDY now owns 99,518 shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,426,065 using the latest closing price.

Shoemaker Daniel D, the Chief Scientific Officer of Fate Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $36.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Shoemaker Daniel D is holding 118,091 shares at $907,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FATE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -943.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stands at -919.00. The total capital return value is set at -45.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.32. Equity return is now at value -38.60, with -28.80 for asset returns.

Based on Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.91. Total debt to assets is 8.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 106.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.17.

