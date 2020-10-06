Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) went up by 7.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.76. The company’s stock price has collected 12.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Liquidity Services Appoints Novelette Murray as Chief Human Resources Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ :LQDT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for LQDT is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Liquidity Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $0.23 above the current price. LQDT currently public float of 27.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LQDT was 276.50K shares.

LQDT’s Market Performance

LQDT stocks went up by 12.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.55% and a quarterly performance of 59.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.43% for Liquidity Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.53% for LQDT stocks with a simple moving average of 56.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LQDT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LQDT stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for LQDT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LQDT in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $6.50 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2016.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LQDT reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for LQDT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 05th, 2016.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to LQDT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 20th of the previous year.

LQDT Trading at 23.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LQDT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.69%, as shares surge +11.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LQDT rose by +9.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.38. In addition, Liquidity Services Inc. saw 37.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LQDT starting from Guzman Sam, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $5.16 back on Aug 03. After this action, Guzman Sam now owns 0 shares of Liquidity Services Inc., valued at $51,600 using the latest closing price.

Angrick William P III, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Liquidity Services Inc., purchase 58,256 shares at $6.22 during a trade that took place back on Jun 18, which means that Angrick William P III is holding 5,334,307 shares at $362,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LQDT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.32 for the present operating margin

+47.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liquidity Services Inc. stands at -8.50. The total capital return value is set at -11.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.67. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -7.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 27.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.