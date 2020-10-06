Search
GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Daisy Galbraith

GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) went up by 4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.72. The company’s stock price has collected 0.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that FDA Grants GlycoMimetics Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Rivipansel for Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease

Is It Worth Investing in GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ :GLYC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLYC is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for GlycoMimetics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.25. GLYC currently public float of 24.50M and currently shorts hold a 8.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLYC was 393.45K shares.

GLYC’s Market Performance

GLYC stocks went up by 0.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.54% and a quarterly performance of -12.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.28% for GlycoMimetics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.21% for GLYC stocks with a simple moving average of -8.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLYC stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GLYC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GLYC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2019.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLYC reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for GLYC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2019.

Piper Jaffray gave a rating of “Neutral” to GLYC, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

GLYC Trading at -10.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLYC rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.38. In addition, GlycoMimetics Inc. saw -38.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLYC starting from JUNIUS DANIEL M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Mar 09. After this action, JUNIUS DANIEL M now owns 38,000 shares of GlycoMimetics Inc., valued at $68,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLYC

The total capital return value is set at -33.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.94. Equity return is now at value -32.30, with -29.70 for asset returns.

Based on GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.30. Total debt to assets is 2.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.84.

Quick Links