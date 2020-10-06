Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Denise Gardner

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/03/20 that Here are the biggest winners in a solid third quarter for U.S. stocks

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE :FCX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FCX is at 2.30.

FCX currently public float of 1.44B and currently shorts hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FCX was 20.65M shares.

FCX’s Market Performance

FCX stocks went up by 2.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.88% and a quarterly performance of 28.20%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.08% for Freeport-McMoRan Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.44% for FCX stocks with a simple moving average of 42.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FCX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FCX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $19 based on the research report published on September 24th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FCX reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for FCX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on August 04th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to FCX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

FCX Trading at 9.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +1.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCX rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.95. In addition, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. saw 24.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCX starting from QUIRK KATHLEEN L, who purchase 85,000 shares at the price of $10.03 back on Mar 05. After this action, QUIRK KATHLEEN L now owns 1,144,324 shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., valued at $852,601 using the latest closing price.

ADKERSON RICHARD C, the Vice Chairman, President & CEO of Freeport-McMoRan Inc., purchase 250,000 shares at $10.02 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that ADKERSON RICHARD C is holding 2,739,023 shares at $2,505,725 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.66 for the present operating margin
  • +8.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. stands at -1.71. The total capital return value is set at 2.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.22. Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), the company’s capital structure generated 108.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.00. Total debt to assets is 24.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 687.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Previous articleThe Chart for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Denise Gardner - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s stock price...
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.86. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Wall Street Pummels ROL After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.16. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Denise Gardner - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.86. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels ROL After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) went up by 2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.16. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Fox Corporation (FOXA)?

Nicola Day - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Express Company (AXP), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Fox Corporation (FOXA)?

Nicola Day - 0
Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.74. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) went up by 2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $105.51. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Denise Gardner - 0
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) went up by 2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade LBRDK Aggressively Right Now

Melissa Arnold - 0
Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.84. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Remain Competitive?

Denise Gardner - 0
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.19. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Fortinet Inc. (FTNT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) went up by 2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.95. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)

Nicola Day - 0
Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) went up by 2.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went up by 2.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.34. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)

Denise Gardner - 0
HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) went up by 2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.88. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Express Company (AXP), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) went up by 2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.13. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $73.12. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) went up by 2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Ethane Eddington - 0
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) went up by 2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $144.35. Press...
Read more

Quick Links