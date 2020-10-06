Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)?

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) went down by -0.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.68. The company’s stock price has collected -30.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Pool Set to Join S&P 500; Neogen & Simpson Manufacturing to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE :NR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NR is at 3.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Newpark Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.83. NR currently public float of 87.87M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NR was 816.19K shares.

NR’s Market Performance

NR stocks went down by -30.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -53.88% and a quarterly performance of -55.07%, while its annual performance rate touched -88.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.22% for Newpark Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -35.98% for NR stocks with a simple moving average of -66.18% for the last 200 days.

NR Trading at -50.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.49%, as shares sank -50.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NR fell by -25.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2992. In addition, Newpark Resources Inc. saw -86.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NR starting from Piontek Gregg, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $1.64 back on May 12. After this action, Piontek Gregg now owns 40,000 shares of Newpark Resources Inc., valued at $24,600 using the latest closing price.

Piontek Gregg, the Senior Vice President and CFO of Newpark Resources Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Piontek Gregg is holding 25,000 shares at $7,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.75 for the present operating margin

+16.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newpark Resources Inc. stands at -1.58. The total capital return value is set at 3.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.78. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -6.60 for asset returns.

Based on Newpark Resources Inc. (NR), the company’s capital structure generated 35.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.02. Total debt to assets is 21.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.96M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.30. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.