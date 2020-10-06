Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL)?

by Nicola Day

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.01. The company’s stock price has collected -0.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE :BNL) Right Now?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:BNL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 35.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BNL currently public float of 33.50M. Today, the average trading volume of BNL was 1.59M shares.

BNL’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.08% for BNL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.08% for the last 200 days.

BNL Trading at 2.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.29% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNL fell by -0.24%. In addition, Broadstone Net Lease Inc. saw 4.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +21.38 for the present operating margin
  • +48.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadstone Net Lease Inc. stands at +26.74. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL), the company’s capital structure generated 118.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.31. Total debt to assets is 50.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.00.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 67.33M with total debt to EBITDA at 8.16.

Quick Links