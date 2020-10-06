Can CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Remain Competitive?

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) went up by 1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.77. The company’s stock price has collected 5.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that CyrusOne Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Is It Worth Investing in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ :CONE) Right Now?

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 459.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CONE is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for CyrusOne Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $87.79, which is $11.53 above the current price. CONE currently public float of 116.02M and currently shorts hold a 4.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CONE was 856.22K shares.

CONE’s Market Performance

CONE stocks went up by 5.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.87% and a quarterly performance of 0.00%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for CyrusOne Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.28% for CONE stocks with a simple moving average of 8.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CONE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CONE stocks, with TD Securities repeating the rating for CONE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CONE in the upcoming period, according to TD Securities is $95 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CONE reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for CONE stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 15th, 2020.

CONE Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CONE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CONE rose by +5.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.76. In addition, CyrusOne Inc. saw 16.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CONE starting from Timmons Kevin L, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $83.20 back on Sep 01. After this action, Timmons Kevin L now owns 43,880 shares of CyrusOne Inc., valued at $416,000 using the latest closing price.

Timmons Kevin L, the EVP & Chief Technology Officer of CyrusOne Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $82.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Timmons Kevin L is holding 43,880 shares at $414,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CONE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.26 for the present operating margin

+23.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for CyrusOne Inc. stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.77. Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on CyrusOne Inc. (CONE), the company’s capital structure generated 127.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.12. Total debt to assets is 50.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 126.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 196.30M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.71. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.18.