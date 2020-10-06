Can Avnet Inc. (AVT) Remain Competitive?

Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) went up by 1.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.83. The company’s stock price has collected 0.68% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Avnet Introduces 96Boards ON Semiconductor Dual Camera Mezzanine for Fast Prototyping

Is It Worth Investing in Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ :AVT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVT is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Avnet Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.89, which is $3.66 above the current price. AVT currently public float of 97.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVT was 764.61K shares.

AVT’s Market Performance

AVT stocks went up by 0.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.25% and a quarterly performance of 0.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.18% for Avnet Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.73% for AVT stocks with a simple moving average of -12.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVT

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to AVT, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

AVT Trading at -3.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVT rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.58. In addition, Avnet Inc. saw -37.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVT starting from Miller MaryAnn G., who sale 11,456 shares at the price of $29.00 back on May 26. After this action, Miller MaryAnn G. now owns 54,193 shares of Avnet Inc., valued at $332,224 using the latest closing price.

Liguori Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Avnet Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $25.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Liguori Thomas is holding 77,221 shares at $100,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.26 for the present operating margin

+11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avnet Inc. stands at -0.17. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.54. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Avnet Inc. (AVT), the company’s capital structure generated 46.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.73. Total debt to assets is 21.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 82.53M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.