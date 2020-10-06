Search
Buy or Sell Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Melissa Arnold

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) went up by 4.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.85. The company’s stock price has collected 4.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 10/03/20 that Here are the biggest winners in a solid third quarter for U.S. stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE :WHR) Right Now?

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WHR is at 2.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Whirlpool Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $166.43, which is -$31.13 below the current price. WHR currently public float of 62.01M and currently shorts hold a 9.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WHR was 702.21K shares.

WHR’s Market Performance

WHR stocks went up by 4.32% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.49% and a quarterly performance of 44.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Whirlpool Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.00% for WHR stocks with a simple moving average of 39.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for WHR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WHR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $90 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2020.

Longbow, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHR reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $178. The rating they have provided for WHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to WHR, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WHR Trading at 9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.29% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $178.30. In addition, Whirlpool Corporation saw 30.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Wu Shengpo, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $101.00 back on Mar 12. After this action, Wu Shengpo now owns 7,148 shares of Whirlpool Corporation, valued at $50,500 using the latest closing price.

Wu Shengpo, the EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA of Whirlpool Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $113.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Wu Shengpo is holding 6,648 shares at $56,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.46 for the present operating margin
  • +16.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whirlpool Corporation stands at +5.80. The total capital return value is set at 11.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.39. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), the company’s capital structure generated 180.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.37. Total debt to assets is 30.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 335.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

