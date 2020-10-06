Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Denise Gardner

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) went up by 1.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.74. The company’s stock price has collected 8.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Sealed Air to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE :SEE) Right Now?

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.36 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEE is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Sealed Air Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.00, which is $2.71 above the current price. SEE currently public float of 154.53M and currently shorts hold a 2.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEE was 1.18M shares.

SEE’s Market Performance

SEE stocks went up by 8.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.17% and a quarterly performance of 22.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Sealed Air Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.24% for SEE stocks with a simple moving average of 20.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $52 based on the research report published on September 17th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEE reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for SEE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SEE, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

SEE Trading at 4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE rose by +8.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.69. In addition, Sealed Air Corporation saw 3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Deily Karl R, who sale 9,239 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Oct 01. After this action, Deily Karl R now owns 167,357 shares of Sealed Air Corporation, valued at $369,560 using the latest closing price.

Deily Karl R, the Senior Vice President of Sealed Air Corporation, sale 9,239 shares at $40.18 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Deily Karl R is holding 176,596 shares at $371,259 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +14.14 for the present operating margin
  • +31.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corporation stands at +6.12. The total capital return value is set at 19.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.08. Equity return is now at value -211.90, with 7.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 240.70M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.60. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Previous articleChewy Inc. (CHWY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals
Next articleA Lesson to Learn: Discovery Inc. (DISCK)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) went up by 10.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s stock...
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 11.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock...
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Terex Corporation (TEX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) went up by 11.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.28. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) went up by 10.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 11.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Terex Corporation (TEX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) went up by 11.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.28. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels AYTU After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) went up by 11.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.99. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) went up by 11.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) went up by 10.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (JELD)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
JELD-WEN Holding Inc. (NYSE:JELD) went up by 11.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Polar Power Inc. (POLA): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) went up by 12.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Fulgent Genetics Inc. (FLGT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Fulgent Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) went up by 17.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.47. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

L Brands Inc. (LB): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went up by 0.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.46. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Terex Corporation (TEX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) went up by 11.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.28. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Can NantKwest Inc. (NK) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) went up by 12.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) went up by 15.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.09. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) went up by 40.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.59. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why Waste Management Inc. (WM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) went up by 11.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.35. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNA), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) went up by 11.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.30. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) a Keeper?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) went up by 14.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.28. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Ethane Eddington - 0
Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) went up by 26.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.42. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) a Keeper?

Denise Gardner - 0
Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) went up by 0.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.91. The...
Read more

Quick Links