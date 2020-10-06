Search
Buy or Sell NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Ethane Eddington

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) went up by 4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.67. The company’s stock price has collected 8.66% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Novocure to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ :NVCR) Right Now?

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39233.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVCR is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for NovoCure Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $108.00, which is -$5.7 below the current price. NVCR currently public float of 84.43M and currently shorts hold a 4.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVCR was 935.26K shares.

NVCR’s Market Performance

NVCR stocks went up by 8.66% for the week, with a monthly jump of 43.36% and a quarterly performance of 97.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for NovoCure Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.79% for NVCR stocks with a simple moving average of 55.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVCR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for NVCR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NVCR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $200 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVCR reach a price target of $116. The rating they have provided for NVCR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to NVCR, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on September 17th of the current year.

NVCR Trading at 35.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +47.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVCR rose by +8.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.54. In addition, NovoCure Limited saw 39.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVCR starting from Weinberg Uri, who sale 15,250 shares at the price of $103.35 back on Sep 25. After this action, Weinberg Uri now owns 27,597 shares of NovoCure Limited, valued at $1,576,088 using the latest closing price.

GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM, the Chief Operating Officer of NovoCure Limited, sale 8,262 shares at $109.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM is holding 142,607 shares at $902,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -0.17 for the present operating margin
  • +74.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for NovoCure Limited stands at -2.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.25. Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on NovoCure Limited (NVCR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.58. Total debt to assets is 35.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 9.27M with total debt to EBITDA at 19.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

