Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) went up by 2.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.26. The company’s stock price has collected 9.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 14 hours ago that Axalta to connect with its customers and collision industry stakeholders through the CCIF 2020 Virtual Experience

Is It Worth Investing in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE :AXTA) Right Now?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 75.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AXTA is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.56, which is $2.6 above the current price. AXTA currently public float of 234.38M and currently shorts hold a 1.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AXTA was 2.39M shares.

AXTA’s Market Performance

AXTA stocks went up by 9.23% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.21% and a quarterly performance of 10.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.74% for AXTA stocks with a simple moving average of 5.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on May 12th of the current year 2020.

AXTA Trading at 5.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares surge +6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.14. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw -19.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from Markevich Steven R., who sale 44,568 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 16. After this action, Markevich Steven R. now owns 46,315 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $1,114,200 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., sale 534,959 shares at $22.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 23,535,041 shares at $12,104,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.48 for the present operating margin

+32.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at +5.56. The total capital return value is set at 11.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 290.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.39. Total debt to assets is 57.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 285.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.00.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 26.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.