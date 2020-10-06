American International Group Inc. (AIG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) went up by 2.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.42. The company’s stock price has collected 5.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/26/20 that These cheap stocks could see huge gains during a vaccine-driven economic rebound

Is It Worth Investing in American International Group Inc. (NYSE :AIG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIG is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for American International Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.21, which is $8.16 above the current price. AIG currently public float of 860.74M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIG was 6.72M shares.

AIG’s Market Performance

AIG stocks went up by 5.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.19% and a quarterly performance of -0.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -46.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.68% for American International Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.40% for AIG stocks with a simple moving average of -15.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on August 06th of the current year 2020.

AIG Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.16%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.06. In addition, American International Group Inc. saw -43.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from Habayeb Elias F., who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $29.40 back on Sep 04. After this action, Habayeb Elias F. now owns 5,745 shares of American International Group Inc., valued at $249,920 using the latest closing price.

JURGENSEN WILLIAM G, the Director of American International Group Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $24.10 during a trade that took place back on May 06, which means that JURGENSEN WILLIAM G is holding 35,000 shares at $481,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc. stands at +6.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.48. Equity return is now at value -7.30, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on American International Group Inc. (AIG), the company’s capital structure generated 54.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.46. Total debt to assets is 7.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.