A Lesson to Learn: PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) went up by 2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.36. The company’s stock price has collected 3.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that PPG Launches PPG SANISHIELD 3000/5000 Polyurea Coating System to Address Special Challenges of Food, Beverage Facilities

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE :PPG) Right Now?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPG is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for PPG Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $129.70, which is $3.16 above the current price. PPG currently public float of 234.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPG was 1.41M shares.

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG stocks went up by 3.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.55% and a quarterly performance of 16.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.38% for PPG Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.81% for PPG stocks with a simple moving average of 15.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to PPG, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

PPG Trading at 5.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG rose by +3.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.85. In addition, PPG Industries Inc. saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from KNAVISH TIMOTHY M, who sale 15,300 shares at the price of $120.69 back on Aug 31. After this action, KNAVISH TIMOTHY M now owns 14,023 shares of PPG Industries Inc., valued at $1,846,496 using the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of PPG Industries Inc., sale 30,450 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 119,434 shares at $3,958,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.95 for the present operating margin

+38.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries Inc. stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.79. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 110.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.52. Total debt to assets is 33.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 440.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.