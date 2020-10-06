A Lesson to Learn: Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) went up by 2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.80. The company’s stock price has collected 2.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Arrow Electronics Announces Gerry P. Smith as a New Director to Its Board

Is It Worth Investing in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE :ARW) Right Now?

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ARW is at 1.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.57, which is -$4.12 below the current price. ARW currently public float of 76.87M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARW was 556.10K shares.

ARW’s Market Performance

ARW stocks went up by 2.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.89% and a quarterly performance of 23.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for Arrow Electronics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.94% for ARW stocks with a simple moving average of 16.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARW

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARW reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for ARW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 28th, 2020.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ARW, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

ARW Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +4.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARW rose by +2.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.78. In addition, Arrow Electronics Inc. saw -3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARW starting from LONG MICHAEL J, who sale 68,834 shares at the price of $78.57 back on Aug 31. After this action, LONG MICHAEL J now owns 255,410 shares of Arrow Electronics Inc., valued at $5,408,287 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Lily Yan, the SVP & Chief Legal Officer of Arrow Electronics Inc., sale 2,126 shares at $75.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Hughes Lily Yan is holding 23,410 shares at $159,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.13 for the present operating margin

+10.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrow Electronics Inc. stands at -0.71. The total capital return value is set at 10.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.51. Equity return is now at value 8.20, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW), the company’s capital structure generated 68.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.53. Total debt to assets is 20.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 244.87M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.