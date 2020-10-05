We Analyzed the Future Direction of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), Here is What We Found

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) went up by 3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.23. The company’s stock price has collected 10.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Evoqua Acquires Aquapure Technologies, Expanding Its Presence in Ohio

Is It Worth Investing in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE :AQUA) Right Now?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.01 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.18, which is -$0.75 below the current price. AQUA currently public float of 96.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AQUA was 680.07K shares.

AQUA’s Market Performance

AQUA stocks went up by 10.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.56% and a quarterly performance of 18.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 34.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.46% for AQUA stocks with a simple moving average of 21.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQUA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AQUA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AQUA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AQUA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQUA reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AQUA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 15th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to AQUA, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

AQUA Trading at 10.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +13.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA rose by +9.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.28. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw 14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Kohosek James M., who sale 17,798 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Oct 02. After this action, Kohosek James M. now owns 65,863 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $391,556 using the latest closing price.

Kohosek James M., the EVP, Chief Admin. Officer of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., sale 30,000 shares at $21.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Kohosek James M. is holding 65,863 shares at $645,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.95 for the present operating margin

+29.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stands at -0.66. The total capital return value is set at 6.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.72. Equity return is now at value 20.50, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), the company’s capital structure generated 275.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.40. Total debt to assets is 57.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 267.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 58.84M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.