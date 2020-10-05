Wall Street Pummels AEP After Recent Earnings Report

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) went up by 2.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $104.97. The company’s stock price has collected 5.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AEP, LX and NXTC

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ :AEP) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEP is at 0.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for American Electric Power Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $93.59, which is $7.77 above the current price. AEP currently public float of 495.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEP was 2.98M shares.

AEP’s Market Performance

AEP stocks went up by 5.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.21% and a quarterly performance of 3.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.06% for American Electric Power Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.58% for AEP stocks with a simple moving average of -1.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Global Securities is $86 based on the research report published on May 20th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEP reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for AEP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 15th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to AEP, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on April 20th of the current year.

AEP Trading at 4.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares surge +7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.32. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from McCullough Mark C, who sale 2,244 shares at the price of $81.19 back on May 04. After this action, McCullough Mark C now owns 7,009 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $182,190 using the latest closing price.

Feinberg David Matthew, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 2,777 shares at $81.19 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Feinberg David Matthew is holding 8,337 shares at $225,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.52 for the present operating margin

+25.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.43. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), the company’s capital structure generated 157.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.10. Total debt to assets is 38.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.73.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.42B with total debt to EBITDA at 5.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.