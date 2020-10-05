The Chemours Company (CC) Just Got Our Attention

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) went up by 4.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.59. The company’s stock price has collected 9.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Chemours Affirms its Dedication to Responsible Chemistry, Issues Third Annual Corporate Responsibility Commitment Report

Is It Worth Investing in The Chemours Company (NYSE :CC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CC is at 2.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for The Chemours Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.50, which is -$2.14 below the current price. CC currently public float of 162.67M and currently shorts hold a 7.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CC was 1.46M shares.

CC’s Market Performance

CC stocks went up by 9.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.65% and a quarterly performance of 31.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.24% for The Chemours Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.35% for CC stocks with a simple moving average of 36.94% for the last 200 days.

CC Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CC rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.78. In addition, The Chemours Company saw 18.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CC starting from Sparks Edwin C, who sale 2,728 shares at the price of $20.56 back on Aug 10. After this action, Sparks Edwin C now owns 42,940 shares of The Chemours Company, valued at $56,088 using the latest closing price.

Newman Mark, the Senior VP & COO of The Chemours Company, purchase 2,500 shares at $11.62 during a trade that took place back on May 07, which means that Newman Mark is holding 133,344 shares at $29,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.71 for the present operating margin

+19.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Chemours Company stands at -0.94. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.05. Equity return is now at value -16.50, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on The Chemours Company (CC), the company’s capital structure generated 648.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.65. Total debt to assets is 61.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 619.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 148.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.