The Chart for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) went down by -15.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.88. The company's stock price has collected -7.02% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ARQT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.50. ARQT currently public float of 35.68M and currently shorts hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ARQT was 132.58K shares.

ARQT’s Market Performance

ARQT stocks went down by -7.02% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.23% and a quarterly performance of -27.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.07% for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.26% for ARQT stocks with a simple moving average of -15.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $36 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARQT reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ARQT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 25th, 2020.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARQT, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on February 25th of the current year.

ARQT Trading at -9.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.07%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT fell by -7.02%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.60. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw 6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Smither John W, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 29. After this action, Smither John W now owns 98,715 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $37,500 using the latest closing price.

Smither John W, the Chief Financial Officer of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 500 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Smither John W is holding 23,875 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

The total capital return value is set at -57.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.05. Equity return is now at value -108.70, with -58.20 for asset returns.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.30.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.00.