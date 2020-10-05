Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

by Ethane Eddington

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) went down by -0.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Plan to Complete the Phase 3 RELIEF Study of TNX-102 SL for Management of Fibromyalgia with Currently Enrolled Participants Based on Results of Interim Analysis

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ :TNXP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNXP is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00. TNXP currently public float of 130.13M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNXP was 23.32M shares.

TNXP’s Market Performance

TNXP stocks went down by -5.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.09% and a quarterly performance of 34.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.98% for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.10% for TNXP stocks with a simple moving average of -11.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNXP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for TNXP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNXP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $4 based on the research report published on April 18th of the previous year 2019.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNXP reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TNXP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 18th, 2017.

TNXP Trading at -19.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -8.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNXP fell by -5.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8482. In addition, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. saw -31.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNXP starting from Treco James, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $0.89 back on Aug 31. After this action, Treco James now owns 10,000 shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., valued at $4,895 using the latest closing price.

Bell Margaret Smith, the Director of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., purchase 5,391 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 20, which means that Bell Margaret Smith is holding 5,391 shares at $4,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNXP

The total capital return value is set at -172.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -172.99. Equity return is now at value -162.10, with -141.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP), the company’s capital structure generated 3.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.66. Total debt to assets is 2.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Previous articleMcDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Just Got Our Attention
Next articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

Related Articles

morning Brief

MyoKardia Surges by 57% After Bristol-Myers Set to Acquire MYOK for $13 Billion in Cash

Irfan Tahir - 0
MyoKardia to attain $225 per share, a premium of 61% over the biotech stock’s Friday closing price. The biotech company, MyoKardia Inc. (MYKO) is set...
Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

morning Brief

MyoKardia Surges by 57% After Bristol-Myers Set to Acquire MYOK for $13 Billion in Cash

Irfan Tahir - 0
MyoKardia to attain $225 per share, a premium of 61% over the biotech stock’s Friday closing price. The biotech company, MyoKardia Inc. (MYKO) is set...
View Post
Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.06. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
Read more
Hot Stocks

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.17. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.32. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) went up by 66.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 23.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.52. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $367.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links