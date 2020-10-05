Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Oragenics Inc. (OGEN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Denise Gardner

Oragenics Inc. (AMEX:OGEN) went up by 5.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.09. The company’s stock price has collected -5.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/28/20 that Oragenics Provides an Update on Funding for its SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Oragenics Inc. (AMEX :OGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OGEN is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Oragenics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.50. OGEN currently public float of 49.73M and currently shorts hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OGEN was 8.07M shares.

OGEN’s Market Performance

OGEN stocks went down by -5.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.58% and a quarterly performance of -21.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.95% for Oragenics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.97% for OGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -7.81% for the last 200 days.

OGEN Trading at -28.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -56.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGEN fell by -5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6432. In addition, Oragenics Inc. saw 14.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGEN starting from KOSKI ROBERT C, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Dec 30. After this action, KOSKI ROBERT C now owns 1,086,483 shares of Oragenics Inc., valued at $52,610 using the latest closing price.

KOSKI ROBERT C, the Director of Oragenics Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 27, which means that KOSKI ROBERT C is holding 1,186,483 shares at $51,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGEN

The total capital return value is set at -80.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.27. Equity return is now at value -308.40, with -143.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Oragenics Inc. (OGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 4.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.18.

Previous articleWhy Navient Corporation (NAVI) Is in Such Horrid Condition
Next articleBig Lots Inc. (BIG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Related Articles

morning Brief

MyoKardia Surges by 57% After Bristol-Myers Set to Acquire MYOK for $13 Billion in Cash

Irfan Tahir - 0
MyoKardia to attain $225 per share, a premium of 61% over the biotech stock’s Friday closing price. The biotech company, MyoKardia Inc. (MYKO) is set...
Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

morning Brief

MyoKardia Surges by 57% After Bristol-Myers Set to Acquire MYOK for $13 Billion in Cash

Irfan Tahir - 0
MyoKardia to attain $225 per share, a premium of 61% over the biotech stock’s Friday closing price. The biotech company, MyoKardia Inc. (MYKO) is set...
View Post
Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.06. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Nicola Day - 0
Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) went down by -7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.80. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) went up by 2.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.79....
Read more
Hot Stocks

Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Ethane Eddington - 0
Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) went up by 3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $115.17. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went up by 0.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $182.32. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (ARA)

Melissa Arnold - 0
American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) went up by 66.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.60. The...
Read more

Business

Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for BGC Partners Inc. (BGCP)

Ethane Eddington - 0
BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) went up by 3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.14. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went down by -1.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 23.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Why WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Nicola Day - 0
WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) went up by 1.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.52. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

The Chart for MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) went down by -3.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.45. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) went up by 0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $272.20. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $367.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.83. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links