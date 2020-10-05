NiSource Inc. (NI) Just Got Our Attention

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.46. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that NiSource Outlines Progress on Long-term Growth Strategy at Virtual Investor Day

Is It Worth Investing in NiSource Inc. (NYSE :NI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NI is at 0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for NiSource Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.31, which is $3.17 above the current price. NI currently public float of 381.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NI was 3.05M shares.

NI’s Market Performance

NI stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.58% and a quarterly performance of -4.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for NiSource Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.33% for NI stocks with a simple moving average of -11.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on September 23rd of the current year 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to NI, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on April 24th of the current year.

NI Trading at -3.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NI remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.05. In addition, NiSource Inc. saw -20.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NI starting from Shafer Charles Edward II, who sale 1,650 shares at the price of $22.50 back on Sep 15. After this action, Shafer Charles Edward II now owns 14,985 shares of NiSource Inc., valued at $37,117 using the latest closing price.

Mulpas Joseph W, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of NiSource Inc., sale 12,650 shares at $29.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Mulpas Joseph W is holding 8,570 shares at $375,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.06 for the present operating margin

+56.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for NiSource Inc. stands at +7.35. The total capital return value is set at 8.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.86. Equity return is now at value -2.40, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on NiSource Inc. (NI), the company’s capital structure generated 162.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.85. Total debt to assets is 40.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 353.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.