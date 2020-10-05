Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Just Got Our Attention

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) went up by 0.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s stock price has collected -1.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/29/20 that Lumen Teams With VMware to Expand Edge Compute Capabilities for the 4th Industrial Revolution

Is It Worth Investing in Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE :LUMN) Right Now?

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LUMN is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Lumen Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.69. LUMN currently public float of 991.49M and currently shorts hold a 11.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUMN was 10.77M shares.

LUMN’s Market Performance

LUMN stocks went down by -1.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.15% and a quarterly performance of 0.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Lumen Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.63% for LUMN stocks with a simple moving average of -9.33% for the last 200 days.

LUMN Trading at -5.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -6.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.48. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc. saw -24.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+33.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc. stands at -23.52. The total capital return value is set at 7.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.29. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 270.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.02. Total debt to assets is 56.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 250.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.16B with total debt to EBITDA at 3.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.