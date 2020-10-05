Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Neogen Corporation (NEOG)

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) went down by -11.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $82.06. The company’s stock price has collected -7.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Pool Set to Join S&P 500; Neogen & Simpson Manufacturing to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Is It Worth Investing in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ :NEOG) Right Now?

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 61.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEOG is at 0.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Neogen Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $81.50, which is $11.75 above the current price. NEOG currently public float of 52.85M and currently shorts hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEOG was 175.80K shares.

NEOG’s Market Performance

NEOG stocks went down by -7.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.83% and a quarterly performance of -10.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.94% for Neogen Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.74% for NEOG stocks with a simple moving average of -0.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEOG

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEOG reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for NEOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 05th, 2017.

NEOG Trading at -8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEOG fell by -7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.35. In addition, Neogen Corporation saw 6.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEOG starting from HERBERT JAMES L, who sale 25,333 shares at the price of $78.61 back on Sep 30. After this action, HERBERT JAMES L now owns 41,951 shares of Neogen Corporation, valued at $1,991,361 using the latest closing price.

Lilly Jason Warren, the Vice President of Neogen Corporation, sale 5,681 shares at $80.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Lilly Jason Warren is holding 10,409 shares at $454,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+46.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neogen Corporation stands at +14.22. The total capital return value is set at 9.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.73. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Neogen Corporation (NEOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15. Total debt to assets is 0.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.08.