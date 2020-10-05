Search
Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

by Ethane Eddington

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) went up by 3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $62.73. The company’s stock price has collected 19.91% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/01/20 that What You Need to Know About a New SPAC ETF

Is It Worth Investing in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ :DKNG) Right Now?

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1159.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for DraftKings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $52.50, which is -$11.28 below the current price. DKNG currently public float of 278.56M and currently shorts hold a 6.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DKNG was 16.84M shares.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG stocks went up by 19.91% for the week, with a monthly jump of 59.85% and a quarterly performance of 96.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.02% for DraftKings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.42% for DKNG stocks with a simple moving average of 141.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $70 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKNG reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for DKNG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to DKNG, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 24th of the current year.

DKNG Trading at 55.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares surge +66.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG rose by +19.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +532.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.56. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 496.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Levin Woodrow, who sale 3,112 shares at the price of $38.80 back on Jun 23. After this action, Levin Woodrow now owns 10 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $120,746 using the latest closing price.

Levin Woodrow, the Director of DraftKings Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $38.80 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Levin Woodrow is holding 229,810 shares at $1,940,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.

