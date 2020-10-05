Is HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) a Keeper?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $151.97. The company’s stock price has collected 5.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that HCA Healthcare Named a Best Employer for Veterans by Military Times

Is It Worth Investing in HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE :HCA) Right Now?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HCA is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $145.85, which is $20.0 above the current price. HCA currently public float of 264.72M and currently shorts hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HCA was 1.85M shares.

HCA’s Market Performance

HCA stocks went up by 5.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.05% and a quarterly performance of 28.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.53% for HCA Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.45% for HCA stocks with a simple moving average of 5.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $143 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA reach a price target of $100. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 13th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to HCA, setting the target price at $137 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

HCA Trading at -2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA rose by +5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.44. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw -14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Paslick P. Martin, who sale 227 shares at the price of $134.97 back on Aug 11. After this action, Paslick P. Martin now owns 2,621 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $30,638 using the latest closing price.

MOORE A BRUCE JR, the Group President – Service Line of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $133.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that MOORE A BRUCE JR is holding 88,626 shares at $2,005,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.06 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +6.83. The total capital return value is set at 22.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.81. Equity return is now at value -120.20, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.84B with total debt to EBITDA at 3.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.