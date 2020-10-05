Is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) a Keeper?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) went up by 23.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.80. The company’s stock price has collected 17.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/23/20 that Blonder Tongue Announces U.S. Patent Grant for its NXG Video Delivery Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX :BDR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BDR is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

BDR currently public float of 3.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDR was 1.78M shares.

BDR’s Market Performance

BDR stocks went up by 17.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.67% and a quarterly performance of 37.16%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.63% for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.25% for BDR stocks with a simple moving average of 40.21% for the last 200 days.

BDR Trading at 20.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.23%, as shares surge +16.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDR rose by +17.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8444. In addition, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. saw 33.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDR starting from Smith Jeffrey W, who sale 6,722 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Dec 10. After this action, Smith Jeffrey W now owns 0 shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., valued at $4,302 using the latest closing price.

Smith Jeffrey W, the Vice President – Sales of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc., sale 400 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Smith Jeffrey W is holding 6,772 shares at $256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.51 for the present operating margin

+17.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stands at -3.74. The total capital return value is set at -57.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.57. Equity return is now at value -120.40, with -48.20 for asset returns.

Based on Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR), the company’s capital structure generated 82.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.33. Total debt to assets is 33.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.