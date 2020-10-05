Is Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) a Keeper?

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) went down by -36.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.42. The company’s stock price has collected -48.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Benitec Biopharma Announces Pricing of $10.0 Million Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :BNTC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BNTC is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Benitec Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00. BNTC currently public float of 0.81M and currently shorts hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNTC was 15.59K shares.

BNTC’s Market Performance

BNTC stocks went down by -48.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -54.64% and a quarterly performance of -56.84%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 19.49% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.68% for Benitec Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -50.01% for BNTC stocks with a simple moving average of -58.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTC stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for BNTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNTC in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $14 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2020.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to BNTC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 31st of the previous year.

BNTC Trading at -56.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.49%, as shares sank -54.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTC fell by -48.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, Benitec Biopharma Inc. saw -60.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTC

Equity return is now at value -42.00, with -37.80 for asset returns.