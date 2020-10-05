Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ProPhase Labs Inc. (PRPH)

ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) went up by 14.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.20. The company’s stock price has collected 34.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that ProPhase Labs Engages Industry Expert to Advise on Possible Acquisition of CLIA Accredited Labs Certified for COVID-19 and Other Testing

Is It Worth Investing in ProPhase Labs Inc. (NASDAQ :PRPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRPH is at 0.31.

The average price from analysts is $8.00. PRPH currently public float of 8.48M and currently shorts hold a 0.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRPH was 235.54K shares.

PRPH’s Market Performance

PRPH stocks went up by 34.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 92.88% and a quarterly performance of 267.83%, while its annual performance rate touched 190.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.65% for ProPhase Labs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 74.95% for PRPH stocks with a simple moving average of 193.67% for the last 200 days.

PRPH Trading at 114.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.90%, as shares surge +121.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +263.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRPH rose by +58.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +179.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.54. In addition, ProPhase Labs Inc. saw 161.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRPH starting from GLECKEL LOUIS MD, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $2.75 back on Aug 13. After this action, GLECKEL LOUIS MD now owns 273,840 shares of ProPhase Labs Inc., valued at $137,500 using the latest closing price.

Karkus Ted William, the CEO & CHAIRMAN of ProPhase Labs Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $2.75 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Karkus Ted William is holding 2,419,528 shares at $137,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.80 for the present operating margin

+26.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ProPhase Labs Inc. stands at -31.45. The total capital return value is set at -23.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.40. Equity return is now at value -13.90, with -12.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.66.