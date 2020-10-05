Here’s How Your Trade TCP Aggressively Right Now

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) went up by 7.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that TC PipeLines, LP acknowledges TC Energy Corporation’s offer to acquire its outstanding common units

Is It Worth Investing in TC PipeLines LP (NYSE :TCP) Right Now?

TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TCP is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for TC PipeLines LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.91, which is $10.92 above the current price. TCP currently public float of 52.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCP was 282.05K shares.

TCP’s Market Performance

TCP stocks went down by -0.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.67% and a quarterly performance of -14.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.48% for TC PipeLines LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.90% for TCP stocks with a simple moving average of -17.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCP

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TCP reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for TCP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

TCP Trading at -7.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.79%, as shares sank -5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCP rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.36. In addition, TC PipeLines LP saw -38.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.59 for the present operating margin

+63.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC PipeLines LP stands at +66.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.32. Equity return is now at value 41.00, with 9.10 for asset returns.

Based on TC PipeLines LP (TCP), the company’s capital structure generated 311.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.73. Total debt to assets is 70.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 292.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 70.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.