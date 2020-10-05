Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) went up by 2.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.34. The company’s stock price has collected 8.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/22/20 that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of Primary Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE :EPRT) Right Now?

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.33, which is $1.56 above the current price. EPRT currently public float of 91.91M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EPRT was 836.12K shares.

EPRT’s Market Performance

EPRT stocks went up by 8.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.99% and a quarterly performance of 24.70%, while its annual performance rate touched -18.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.00% for EPRT stocks with a simple moving average of 7.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPRT

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPRT reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for EPRT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to EPRT, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 08th of the current year.

EPRT Trading at 11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +8.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPRT rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.78. In addition, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. saw -20.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPRT starting from Seibert Gregg A, who sale 34,693 shares at the price of $14.91 back on Jun 30. After this action, Seibert Gregg A now owns 202,010 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., valued at $517,113 using the latest closing price.

Mavoides Peter M., the President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc., sale 48,602 shares at $14.90 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Mavoides Peter M. is holding 210,235 shares at $724,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.77 for the present operating margin

+66.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stands at +29.35. The total capital return value is set at 2.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.74. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 61.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.08. Total debt to assets is 37.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 61.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.80.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 25.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.28. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.