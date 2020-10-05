Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went down by -3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $154.24. The company’s stock price has collected 6.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/18/20 that Semiconductor stocks are hot, and these numbers say they have more room to run

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $147.04, which is $0.21 above the current price. SWKS currently public float of 166.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWKS was 1.82M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stocks went up by 6.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.21% and a quarterly performance of 11.70%, while its annual performance rate touched 90.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.55% for Skyworks Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.67% for SWKS stocks with a simple moving average of 23.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $155 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

SWKS Trading at 3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +4.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS rose by +6.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.30. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 21.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from GRIFFIN LIAM, who sale 9,125 shares at the price of $141.68 back on Sep 16. After this action, GRIFFIN LIAM now owns 53,116 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $1,292,809 using the latest closing price.

BORI CARLOS S, the SVP, Sales & Marketing of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 6,500 shares at $137.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that BORI CARLOS S is holding 16,898 shares at $891,605 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.39 for the present operating margin

+46.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +25.28. The total capital return value is set at 23.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.77. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 15.60 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.