Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Dropbox Inc. (DBX)?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.14. The company’s stock price has collected 0.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/18/20 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Dropbox, General Motors, Riot Blockchain, Apple Inc, or Royal Caribbean Cruises?

Is It Worth Investing in Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ :DBX) Right Now?

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 242.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Dropbox Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.42, which is $8.93 above the current price. DBX currently public float of 309.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DBX was 5.95M shares.

DBX’s Market Performance

DBX stocks went up by 0.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.82% and a quarterly performance of -14.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.49%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.32% for Dropbox Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.32% for DBX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DBX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DBX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DBX reach a price target of $28, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for DBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 20th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to DBX, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 15th of the current year.

DBX Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -6.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBX rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.57. In addition, Dropbox Inc. saw 7.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBX starting from Regan Timothy, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $18.96 back on Sep 21. After this action, Regan Timothy now owns 136,052 shares of Dropbox Inc., valued at $37,920 using the latest closing price.

Volkmer Bart, the Chief Legal Officer of Dropbox Inc., sale 4,200 shares at $21.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Volkmer Bart is holding 261,819 shares at $88,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.79 for the present operating margin

+75.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dropbox Inc. stands at -3.17. The total capital return value is set at -5.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.35. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dropbox Inc. (DBX), the company’s capital structure generated 124.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.46. Total debt to assets is 37.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 52.80M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.