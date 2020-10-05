Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)?

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) went up by 5.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.20. The company’s stock price has collected 2.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/02/20 that Cytokinetics Announces Publication of Manuscript Detailing Baseline Characteristics of GALACTIC-HF in European Journal of Heart Failure

Is It Worth Investing in Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ :CYTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTK is at 1.38. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Cytokinetics Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.25, which is $16.26 above the current price. CYTK currently public float of 69.94M and currently shorts hold a 10.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYTK was 997.67K shares.

CYTK’s Market Performance

CYTK stocks went up by 2.52% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.99% and a quarterly performance of -1.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.72% for Cytokinetics Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.62% for CYTK stocks with a simple moving average of 33.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYTK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CYTK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for CYTK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $39 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2020.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYTK reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for CYTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to CYTK, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

CYTK Trading at 5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTK rose by +2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.33. In addition, Cytokinetics Incorporated saw 126.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTK starting from Blum Robert I, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $22.53 back on Oct 02. After this action, Blum Robert I now owns 304,868 shares of Cytokinetics Incorporated, valued at $112,646 using the latest closing price.

Blum Robert I, the President & CEO of Cytokinetics Incorporated, sale 5,000 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Blum Robert I is holding 304,868 shares at $104,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-367.97 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at -452.93. The total capital return value is set at -102.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -130.67. Equity return is now at value 363.30, with -58.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.98.